Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 14,018 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 43.7% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,986. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

