Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 74,870 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of General Motors worth $74,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 569.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. 573,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,357,547. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.