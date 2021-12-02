Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.31.

NYSE:PNC traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.64. 9,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $749,559. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

