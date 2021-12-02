Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Down 44.3% in November

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orion Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,908. Orion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.