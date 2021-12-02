Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $17.89. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 1,282 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

