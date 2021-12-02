Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Market Capitalization Hits $325,939.78

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $325,939.78 and approximately $127,739.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00095262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.70 or 0.07959428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,765.75 or 1.00211428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

