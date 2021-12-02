Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Shares of ORRAF remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Orora has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

