Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORPH. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Orphazyme A/S by 306.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

