Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.77. 237,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,929. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.