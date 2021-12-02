OST Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. OST has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $35,062.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00241873 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00086857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

