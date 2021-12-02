Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several research firms have commented on OVID. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,940. The company has a market cap of $221.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.