Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,349.97

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,349.97 ($17.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,318 ($17.22). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,318 ($17.22), with a volume of 186,874 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXB shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 59.87.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Michael Hayden bought 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,507 ($19.69) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($37,606.09).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

