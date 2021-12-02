Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OMG opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £160.59 million and a PE ratio of 57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Oxford Metrics has a 52-week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

