Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,633 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Plexus worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,504 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

