Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,833 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $95.62 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

