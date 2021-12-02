Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 241.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.43.

NYSE HII opened at $176.58 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

