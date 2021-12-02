Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 5,392 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock opened at $373.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.44 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.97.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

