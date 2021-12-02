Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,728 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

