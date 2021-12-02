Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.80 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,450,633 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

