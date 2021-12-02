Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.92. The stock had a trading volume of 681,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,141. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.59.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

