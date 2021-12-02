Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.92. The stock had a trading volume of 681,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,141. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.59.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.