Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $285.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.62), with a volume of 31319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253. The company has a market cap of £128.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.