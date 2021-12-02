Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 975,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,085,293. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,005,610 shares of company stock worth $196,869,676 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

