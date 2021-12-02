Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 177,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $26.29.
About Pan Pacific International
