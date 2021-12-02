Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Pangolin has a total market cap of $100.20 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002702 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00070940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00093715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.40 or 0.07928950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.04 or 1.00095717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,568,313 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

