Parag Shah Buys 150,000 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah purchased 150,000 shares of Westaim stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$403,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,058,800.

WED opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.64. The company has a market cap of C$366.71 million and a P/E ratio of 41.45. The Westaim Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 29.68 and a quick ratio of 29.68.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

