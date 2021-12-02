Parag Shah Buys 150,000 Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah purchased 150,000 shares of Westaim stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$403,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,058,800.
WED opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.64. The company has a market cap of C$366.71 million and a P/E ratio of 41.45. The Westaim Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 29.68 and a quick ratio of 29.68.
Westaim Company Profile
