Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $146,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

BTG stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

