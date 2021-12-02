Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $204,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in STERIS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in STERIS by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in STERIS by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

STERIS stock opened at $215.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.80. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

