Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

BK stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $60.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

