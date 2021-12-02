Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,763 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,730. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

