Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,763 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,730. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.