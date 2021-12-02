Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

VLY opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

