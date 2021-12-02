Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Calix by 61.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Calix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Calix by 26.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.