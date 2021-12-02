Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Wendy’s worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 64.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 122,375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,926,000 after buying an additional 126,921 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wendy’s by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after buying an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.