Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 5,910 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

FATE opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.37. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,334 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

