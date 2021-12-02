Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amundi bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

