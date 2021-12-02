Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,466. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.