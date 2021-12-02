Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. 19,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 8,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARXF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

