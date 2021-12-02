Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKOH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PKOH opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.94 million, a PE ratio of -149.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

