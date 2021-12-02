Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland (TSE:PKI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.20.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$33.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.89. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.78 and a one year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.1700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

