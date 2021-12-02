PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.11 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $99.61 million and $5.11 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 135,993,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

