Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

