Patientory Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,752.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $3,752.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

