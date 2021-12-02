Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $5,538.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00236722 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

