Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Paya alerts:

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $813.24 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. Paya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paya by 400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Paya by 46.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 84,629 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.