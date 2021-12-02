PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys $227,527.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

PCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,630,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 197,291 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

