PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 653,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,352,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,362,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

