Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

CSP stock opened at GBX 436.72 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a one year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 504.48.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

