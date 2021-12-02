Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 451 ($5.89) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £254.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 306.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 187.80 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

