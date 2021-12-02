Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $108.85

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.85 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

