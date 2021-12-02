Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Pennon Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PEGRY stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

