Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.